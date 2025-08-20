<p>Bengaluru: Amid opposition to building roads in the buffer zone of storm water drains (SWD), BBMP Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday ordered officials to expedite work from Jakkur Road to the National Highway in Yelahanka.</p>.<p>Though the project is yet to start, Rao instructed the road work begin immediately and finish swiftly.</p>.<p>Reviewing projects in Yelahanka, he said the area is an important corridor to the international airport and asked officials to develop alternative link roads.</p>.BBMP chief directs officials to fill potholes across Bengaluru immediately .<p>He also directed them to complete white-topping works on time. "A 2.5-km stretch of white-topping road is under construction on Raitha Santhe Road in Jakkur. Of this, 500 metres are done,” the BBMP said in a statement.</p>.<p>Rao also asked officials to finish the railway overbridge near Jakkur at the earliest. He directed them to revive an old kalyani near the Raitha Santhe, and clear garbage dumped along the roadside.</p>