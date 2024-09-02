BBMP contractors' protest from September 2

Bengaluru: Starting Monday, the BBMP Contractors Association has threatened to suspend all civil and electrical works in the city, demanding the release of payments that have been withheld pending investigation.
The association has decided not to resume work until the government issues suitable directions to the civic body.
The protest has been called by GM Nanda Kumar and KT Manjunath, who represent two different associations of contractors.
They said all works, be it white-topping, stormwater drains, ward or major projects, will be suspended across Bengaluru. “The BBMP has been releasing only 75% of the payments for works executed since April 2021,” Kumar said in a press note. “We are demanding the release of the balance 25%.”
The contractors are not happy with the slow pace of investigation being conducted into the BBMP works that were executed during the BJP government’s tenure.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had initially withheld the full payment, but decided to release 75% of the payment as the inquiry was not completed. The Bengaluru Development Minister has been silent on the investigation after forming a one-man commission in May last year.
