BBMP infra work to focus on Cong zones to ‘correct disparity’

The BBMP is currently in the process of selecting a new set of projects to be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. A significant portion of these projects is likely to be identified in constituencies represented by Congress legislators. They had demanded a higher allocation, citing disparities during the BJP’s rule.
The Rs 1,200 crore grant is part of the Rs 6,000 crore Chief Minister’s ‘Amruth Nagarothana’ program, which was sanctioned last year. While the civic body has already initiated projects worth nearly Rs 4,800 crore, either under construction or completed, the remaining funds remained unused until the election code of conduct was announced in May this year.
Since the project is funded by the state government, the BBMP is expected to seek the approval of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar before finalizing the action plan. Sources indicate that the new set of projects is likely to be announced by the end of this month.
It is, however, uncertain whether the funds will be allocated to significant projects or used for minor works that may not substantially
improve the condition of public infrastructure.
Last year, the BBMP allocated a significant amount for desilting roadside drains and repairing footpaths that were already in good condition.
Citizens are urging the government to allocate funds for the construction of bridges or underpasses at unmanned railway crossings, which have become traffic congestion points.
They also seek infrastructure improvements in the city’s peripheral areas, the expansion of TenderSURE-type roads to more areas, and the rejuvenation of lakes.
A substantial portion of the funds also needs to be set aside for property acquisition, as many road-widening projects have stalled due to a lack of funds to compensate landowners, according to engineers.
In addition to the Rs 1,200 crore, the BBMP is expected to receive a new grant of Rs 800 crore as promised in the state budget.
Prominent announcements in CM Siddaramaiah’s budget include projects such as white-topping of roads, enhancements to high-density corridors, and the construction of a flyover near Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli.