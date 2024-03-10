BBMP installs 301 CCTV cameras in JB Nagar police station limits

Bengaluru: Complimenting the Bengaluru police’s vested interest in expanding their surveillance across the city, the BBMP has set up 301 cameras in the Jeevan Bhima Nagar (JB Nagar) police station jurisdiction.
Additionally a facility has been set up at the JB Nagar police station with 10 screens bringing in all the live visuals from the installed cameras across the jurisdiction. With each screen having the ability to display live visuals of 24 cameras at a time, the JB Nagar police can view live visuals from 240 cameras across their jurisdiction.
All 301 cameras have been installed at 113 points which will ensure each camera covers the area around it in all angles.
Speaking with DH, an officer in charge of the JB Nagar police station said that these cameras cover approximately 90 per cent of the jurisdiction.
“The pilot run began two weeks ago and we are getting clear footage from the nook and corner of our jurisdiction. However in certain parts, tree branches are covering the view, we have written to BBMP forest wing, everything will be cleared soon and official operations will begin,” he said.
“The BBMP has taken the burden of maintenance of all the cameras,” the officer added.
Bengaluru city commissioner, B Dayananda, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Pleasantly surprised during a surprise visit to JB Nagar police station that BBMP has set up 300 plus cameras in station limits and viewing facility is given to the police station.”
He further added that such local initiatives complementing our Safe City Project is the need of the hour. Hope more such projects are taken up.
The Bengaluru police in the last few years have welcomed such initiatives. Recently, Thalaghattapura police in collaboration with Change Makers of Kanakapura Road implemented project Garuda. The residents of the Thalaghattapura jurisdiction pooled in and installed 300 plus cameras and set up a command center at the station.
Ashok Nagar police had also implemented a similar plan two years ago.
