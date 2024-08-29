BBMP launches helpline to address grievances on guaranteed schemes  

Bengaluru: The BBMP has launched a helpline to address grievances related to the five guarantee schemes introduced by the Siddaramaiah-led government.
The dedicated number — 9480683972 — was introduced following the recent appointment of a chairperson for the implementation of these schemes within the BBMP limits.
Committee chairman G Krishnappa stated that the public can call this number for any information or to report issues related to the schemes. The five schemes include Shakti Yojana, Griha Lakshmi Yojana, Anna Bhagya Yojana, Griha Jyoti Yojana and Yuva Shakti Yojana.
Krishnappa urged the public to take full advantage of these benefits.
Published 28 August 2024, 21:27 IST