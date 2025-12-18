Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Why private members’ bills still matter in Parliament

Why private members’ bills still matter in Parliament

Despite rarely becoming law, the private members’ bills continue to shape debate and policy direction
K V Prasad
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 07:13 IST
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 07:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiaParliamentOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us