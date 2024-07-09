BBMP launches helpline to explain One Time Settlement scheme to property tax defaulters

Bengaluru: The BBMP on Monday launched a helpline number, 1533, to address queries regarding the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme aimed at providing relief to property tax defaulters through interest waivers and halved penalty amounts.
The scheme is set to conclude on July 31, announced BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. “If there are any other concerns regarding property tax, the toll free number will provide necessary information,” stated the commissioner.
The BBMP said only approximately 80,000 out of 4,00,000 property tax defaulters have availed themselves of the OTS scheme.
In addition, the BBMP is developing new software to monitor road maintenance.
Girinath informed reporters that citizens will be able to upload photos of potholes using the software. "The process of filling potholes will be overseen by senior officers and engineers to ensure prompt repairs,” he said.
Published 08 July 2024, 23:47 IST