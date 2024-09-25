BBMP launches rabies awareness campaign  

Bengaluru: In an effort to raise awareness about rabies and foster healthy co-existence between stray dogs and citizens, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a major awareness campaign.
The campaign, organised in collaboration with NGOs, residents' welfare associations (RWAs), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSES), and the Border Security Force (BSF), aims to educate the public on rabies prevention and responsible interaction with stray dogs.
BBMP officials and volunteers have already begun visiting schools to teach students about rabies prevention. In addition, campaign vehicles equipped with LED displays have been deployed to spread the message to a wider audience.
A BBMP statement said several measures are in place to address the stray dog issue and effectively implement the Rabies Control Programme across the city. So far this year, approximately 43,656 dogs have been vaccinated with the Anti-Rabies Vaccine.
The BBMP also offers free vaccinations and covers treatment costs for victims of stray dog bites.
Citizens can report rabies-related concerns by dialling the BBMP helpline at 6364893322.
Published 25 September 2024, 02:56 IST