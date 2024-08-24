BBMP makes preparations for Ganesha festival

Bengaluru: The BBMP on Friday held a review meeting to make comprehensive preparations for the Ganeshotsava celebrations under its jurisdiction. The civic body has decided to form an appellate authority on top of the single window cell to clear applications from the organisers without any hassle.
As it did last year, the civic body will establish a single window cell in all 63 sub-divisional offices, comprising representatives from the police, Bescom, BWSSB etc, for issuing permissions to install Ganesha Idol.
The BBMP is also expected to provide adequate staff for the Ganesha immersion in 40 kalyanis. These places will be installed with CCTV cameras, lighting, skilled swimmers, cranes etc. Besides this, temporary mobile discharge units (mobile tanks) will also be deployed within ward areas for the immersion of Ganesha idols from households.
The Bescom has been asked to inspect the power lines along the procession route and implement safety measures to prevent accidents.
BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said ambulances, medical staff and fire tenders will be deployed as a precautionary measure. The volunteers will also get a dress code for easier identification.
