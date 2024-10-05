Home
BBMP removes 70 illegal stalls on Church Street in Bengaluru

Led by Snehal R, BBMP’s East Zone Commissioner, the operation aimed to restore the footpaths for public use, with regular patrols by marshals planned to prevent future encroachments.
Himadyuthi Deshpande
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 23:43 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 23:43 IST
Bengaluru newsBBMPChurch Streetillegal

