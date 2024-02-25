BBMP's water shortage plan: Revitalise borewells, dig new ones, boost tanker supply

Bengaluru: Borewell rejuvenation, supply of water through tankers, and drilling of new borewells trop the list of actions planned by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), to address the water shortage crisis being reported from across the city.
Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, who chaired a coordination meeting with officials from the BBMP and BWSSB, on Saturday, directed the zonal officials to identify areas that are facing water crisis in their zones.
“I have asked the officials to identify the areas facing water crisis and prepare a proposal on fund requirements to take up works. Funds will be released soon,” Singh said.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that Rs 131 crore has been allotted to drill borewells in Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, RR Nagar, and Yelahanka.
“Across the city, 58 areas have reported water shortage and the majority of them are in RR Nagar (25 areas) and Mahadevapura (16 areas). Funds have been allotted and the officials have been directed to finish the tender process soon and start work on drilling new borewells,” Girinath said.
He also directed the officials to ensure water supply to Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants across the city that provide purified drinking water at nominal fees.
Tankers come to the rescue
Of the 10,955 public borewells in the city, 1,214 of them have run dry and the water level in another 3,700 borewells have gone down significantly, noted Dr Ram Prasath Manohar V, Chairman, BWSSB.
Manohar said that 257 areas in the city were facing a water shortage and the BWSSB will supply water tankers to these areas to meet the demand.
“We are operating 68 tankers and another 18 new tankers will be purchased. That apart, we will also rent 200 water tankers to ensure there is no water shortage,” he said.
BWSSB is also planning to rejuvenate the borewells that have gone dry.
