BBMP seals down two eateries in Indiranagar for poor hygiene

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Saturday, sealed down two eateries in Indiranagar since they failed to maintain hygiene within their premises.
The BBMP officials who inspected these eateries based on complaints from the public, observed that the basement of the establishments was unhygienic and had also turned a breeding spot for mosquitoes.
“We did observe some stagnant water and unhygienic conditions. Hence, we issued a notice to them and closed down the establishments,” a senior BBMP official from the health department told DH.
The establishments have also been levied a penalty of Rs 25,000 and will be allowed to reopen only after they pay up the fine and ensure hygiene measures are put in place.
However, residents of the area argued that the eateries had put out a board saying that they were shut down owing to power supply problems and this conveyed a wrong message to the public.
“The BBMP should go strong on it and paste the notice on their doors. They should set an example by taking serious action. Now, the establishments are trying to cover up and if BBMP doesn’t come out and let the public know of their fault, it will convey a wrong message to other establishments as well,” said Sneha Nandihal of I Change Indiranagar.
However, BBMP officials maintained that they were taking action as set by the law.
Published 20 July 2024, 23:45 IST