<p>Popular comedian and mimicry artist Robot Shankar has passed away at the age of 46. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai, where he reportedly breathed his last in the evening. Shankar had been unwell for some time and had stayed away from the media spotlight. </p>.<p>Known for his comic roles in films like <em>Maari</em> and <em>Viswasam</em>, he was considered one of the leading names in Tamil comedy. In addition to acting, he served as a judge on television shows. </p>.<p>Tributes have been pouring in from across the industry, with celebrities such as Kamal Haasan and Venkat Prabhu paying their respects on social media. Shankar began his journey in television and eventually won hearts on the big screen with his unique mimicry skills.</p>