BBMP set to survey SWD encroachments

Following the directive by the Karnataka High Court, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to identify and survey the encroachments on Storm Water Drains (SWD) across the city. The civic body, which plans to complete the identification of encroachments in the next 10 days, has sought the citizen’s support in identifying encroachments.
“Clearing the encroachments and reconstructing the SWDs will ensure free flow of rain water during the monsoons, thereby preventing floods. Hence, we request the public to submit details on any such encroachments in their surroundings,” a statement by the BBMP said.
The public can report such incidents along with location and photograph to the Executive Engineer of the area within September 20.