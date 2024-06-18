BBMP shuts eight gaming zones for safety violations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: After inspecting gaming zones in the city limits, the BBMP has shut eight centres for violating different safety and trade guidelines.
Not obtaining trade, fire and police permissions are some of the top violations cited for closure.
The civic body inspected gaming zones across the city after a massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on May 25, resulting in the death of 27 people, including children.
The eight centres that were shut include: Hex Entertainment in Koramangala; the gaming zone inside Kempfort Mall on HAL Road; and Vaishnavi Mall, Yeshwantpur Main Road. The remaining four — RMX Galleria, Fun City Mall of Asia, Fun Unlimited in Elements Mall, Fun City in Bhartiya City mall and Amoeba in Bhartiya City Mall —are located in Yelahanka.
In all, the BBMP inspected 29 gaming zones mostly located inside large malls. No gaming zones were closed in zones such as Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and the West Zone.
Published 17 June 2024, 18:58 IST