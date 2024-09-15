BBMP to fill up potholes in city by Sept 17: Tushar Girinath

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath, said that the civic body will fill all the potholes in the city by September 17.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, after inspecting the ongoing pothole-filling works in Yelahanka, Girinath mentioned that the officials were working hard to meet the 15-day deadline set by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
“We are working honestly and are confident of filling all the potholes that have been reported by September 17. However, new potholes might pop up and there might be a few unreported potholes. We will focus on them once we finish filling all the potholes reported by the public,” Girinath said.
To meet the deadline, BBMP officials will work over the weekend and Monday, although these are government holidays.
‘The weather conditions are also favourable as there are no rains. Hence, we will procure more hot mix and try to increase the pace of work,’ Girinath added.
