BBMP to present annual budget today

Bengaluru: For the fourth time, the BBMP will present its annual budget in the absence of an elected body. The civic body is scheduled to present the budget for 2024-25 on Thursday. The total outlay is expected to be 10% more than what it presented last year -- that is -- Rs 11,163 crore.
Much of the focus in the budget is likely to be around the reforms taken in improving its revenue through property tax collection, leased properties etc. The BBMP is also expected to earn more in the new financial year as it hopes to implement new advertisement policy as well as premium floor area ratio (FAR) to allow high-rise buildings.
As it did in the past, a major chunk of the funds is likely to be set aside for maintenance of roads, drains, parks, lakes etc. As the BBMP expected the revenue to go up, the budget may get some funds for undertaking new infrastructure projects.
The budget—to be presented at 10.30am—will be live-streamed on Youtube as well as Facebook.
(Published 29 February 2024, 01:54 IST)