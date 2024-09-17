BBMP to roll out 'Shwana' app for dog sterilisation, vaccination  

Bengaluru: To enhance accountability and transparency in the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) programmes, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to introduce a new mobile application called ‘Shwana’.
Despite initial snags, the BBMP has now completed trial runs, confirming that the application is stable and ready for use.
Currently, the BBMP relies on a private application — World Veterinary Services (WVS) — to record programme data. However, officials believe the new app will offer improved features and better tracking capabilities.
"Every ABC and ARV procedure will be recorded on the mobile app, along with photos, and this information will be instantly accessible to all relevant officials," explained Ravikumar, Joint Director (Animal Husbandry), BBMP. "This allows us to consistently monitor ongoing activities."
Ravikumar also mentioned that the app is integrated with CCTV cameras installed at BBMP shelters, enabling officials to closely monitor operations at these centres.
The BBMP has already tested the app and trained staff in the South and West zones, with full-scale rollout expected soon.
Following the recent death of an elderly woman who was attacked by stray dogs inside the Air Force campus in Jalahalli, the BBMP reiterated its efforts to control the stray dog population.
In 2024-25, so far, 13,390 dogs have undergone ABC treatment, and 43,656 dogs have been vaccinated with ARV.
The public can report stray dog issues by calling 6364893322 or the BBMP helpline at 1533.
