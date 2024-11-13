BCD Group to invest Rs 500 crore in township in Hoskote

<p>Bengaluru: BCD Group launched BCD City, a maiden township in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hoskote">Hoskote</a>, spread across 75 acres with a total investment outlay of Rs 500 crore, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based realtor announced on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Priced under Rs 45 lakhs, the 900 residential units are fully pre-leased to iPhone manufacturer Foxconn for two years.</p>.Elevated housing prices a worry for the realty market: Experts.<p>The group plans to expand township and residential developments nationwide, using insights from initial projects to refine future offerings.</p>.<p>It is located close to major IT hubs, the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) Growth Corridor, Kempegowda International Airport, and the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway.</p>.<p>Ashwinder R Singh, Vice-Chairman and CEO at BCD Group, said, “We are witnessing significant interest in investments in BCD City and are already planning to emulate this in other parts of Bengaluru.”</p>