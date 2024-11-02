Home
bengaluru

BDA readies to auction 171 corner, intermediary sites in various Bengaluru layouts  

Among the identified layouts are Bhoopasandra near Hebbal, Nagarabhavi 2nd Stage, Banashankari 6th Stage, and J P Nagar.
DHNS
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 20:32 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 20:32 IST
Bengaluru newsBDABangalore Development AuthorityKumaraswamy LayoutChandra LayoutArkavathy LayoutJ P Nagar

