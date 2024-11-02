BDA readies to auction 171 corner, intermediary sites in various Bengaluru layouts  

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is preparing to auction 171 corner and intermediate sites located in various layouts across the city.</p>.<p>Among the identified layouts are Bhoopasandra near Hebbal, Nagarabhavi 2nd Stage, Banashankari 6th Stage, and J P Nagar.</p>.Karnataka High Court upholds BDA's right to reject auction bids without explanation.<p>The BDA has established a minimum bidding fee for each site.</p>.<p>For example, a site in Chandra Layout has a minimum charge of Rs 1.35 lakh per square metre, while a site in Kumaraswamy Layout is priced at Rs 2.13 lakh. Additional sites have also been identified in Arkavathi Layout and Anjanapura Township.</p>.<p>Bidding increments will be in multiples of Rs 500 per sqm, and the sites will be auctioned on an "as is where is" basis.</p>.<p>The BDA plans to make the geolocation of the sites public on November 4. The deadline to express interest in participating in the e-auction is November 22, with live bidding scheduled for 5 pm on November 25, 27, and 28.</p>