BDA to e-auction 149 sites in different layouts

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has announced e-auction of 149 corner and intermediate sites situated in about half a dozen layouts it developed several years ago.
The last e-auction of sites was held in March.
The authority has, however, not shared the Google location of these sites on its website yet.
The minimum bidding price of many sites ranges between Rs 54,000 and Rs 1.47 lakh.
While sites in layouts such as Banashankari 6th Stage, Anjanapura and Sir M Visvesvaraya are priced less, those situated in older layouts such as HRBR 2nd Block, HBR 1st Stage and Banashankari 2nd Stage are on the higher side.
The live bidding is scheduled on different days in the first week of July. The minimum raise bid price will be a multiply of Rs 500 per square metre.
For more details, visit the BDA's official website (e-auction page).
Published 14 June 2024, 21:07 IST