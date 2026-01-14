<p>The Electronics City division of the Bengaluru police has detained 26 people suspected to be Bangladeshi migrants residing illegally in the city, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Officials said 10 people under the Begur police and 16 under the Hebbagodi police jurisdictions were detained on suspicion of being illegal Bangladeshi migrants.</p>.<p>The drive has been underway for five days.</p>.<p>“They have been produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for document verification. Earlier, eight people detained by the Electronics City police were found to be Assamese after verification,” an official said.</p>.11-day art festival to begin from January 15 to ‘reimagine Bengaluru city’.<p>Police sources said investigations show that those who cross over illegally from Bangladesh obtain Indian documents, including Aadhaar cards, and work menial jobs to hide in the city. The probe is ongoing.</p>