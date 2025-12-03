<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru East City Corporation will develop the 80 feet road between Hoodi Circle and Hope Farm Junction, extending up to Kurudu Sonnenahalli.</p>.<p>The plan includes widening the 150 feet road by taking custody of private properties relinquished to the corporation under the Revised Master Plan 2015.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh and senior officials inspected the stretch to finalise the development plan. The corporation will also coordinate with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board for land acquisition, even if it requires legal action.</p>.Bengaluru: Sadahalli underpass work to begin by January; lone signal on airport road to go.<p>Officials inspected the ongoing high-density corridor project, which covers road medians and footpaths.</p>.<p>"The road connecting Kurudu Sonnenahalli to Hoodi is narrow. As per RMP 2015, land acquisition notification has been issued to develop this into a 24-metre-wide road,” an official said, adding that land would be acquired through Transferable Development Right (TDR) certificates.</p>.<p>The commissioner also visited vacant land near the BMTC bus depot in Sadaramangala, where a solid waste transfer station is planned.</p>