<p>Bengaluru: Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have lodged a police complaint after receiving a bomb threat email warning of blasts using a human suicide bomber and RDX IEDs at airport terminals.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, on Wednesday at around 9.08 am, the NOC Unit of AAI received an email on its official ID, vobl.noc@aai.aero, from gaina_ramesh@outlook.com. The mail claimed, “Implement 1979 Nainar Das Police Union in Tamil Nadu: Human suicide blast using three RDX IEDs in your airport terminals,” and asked authorities to evacuate passengers by 1.35 pm before the explosion.</p>.<p>Taking the threat seriously, security agencies immediately initiated verification and safety measures. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was constituted, and a thorough inspection was carried out across the premises.</p>.Tech issue with Delhi airport's air traffic control system addressed, says AAI.<p>A senior police officer said the threat was aimed at creating panic and fear among the authorities. BIAL police have registered a case, and efforts are on to trace the suspect. However, no inconvenience was caused to airport services or travellers as it was a hoax threat, the police said.</p>