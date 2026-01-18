Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru airport put on alert after bomb threat email

BIAL police have registered a case, and efforts are on to trace the suspect.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 22:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 22:12 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBomb threatBengaluru Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us