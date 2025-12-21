<p>Bengaluru: A 41-year-old businessman died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train at Nayandahalli Junction on Mysuru Road on Saturday morning.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Kishan Shetty, a native of Brahmavar in Udupi district, who had been residing in Vijayanagar with his wife and two daughters.</p>.<p>According to the City Railway Police, the incident occurred at around 8.30 am when Shetty suddenly stepped onto the railway tracks as a train was approaching the junction. He was run over by the train and died on the spot. Railway staff who noticed the incident immediately alerted the City Railway Police, and the body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.</p>.Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association calls for ‘strategic planning’ to save the city’s mounting challenges.<p>Based on a complaint lodged by Shetty’s wife, the police registered a case of unnatural death.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that Shetty was running a logistics business and had reportedly suffered significant financial losses. He had earlier approached the Govindarajanagar police and filed a complaint alleging that some of his business partners had cheated him of nearly Rs 60 lakh in the business.</p>.<p>He was said to be under severe mental stress following the dispute and the financial setback. Investigators further revealed that Shetty had earlier attempted suicide in a similar manner on the Yeshwantpur railway track, but passersby rescued him. Police believe that continuing financial distress may have driven him to take the extreme step. However, no suicide note was found at the spot, police said.</p>