Bengaluru cab driver starts ride-hailing app

The platform has around 800 drivers registered on it currently. It provides rides within Bengaluru limits, including areas like Nelamangala, Devanahalli, and Hoskote. One can access the service on the app 24x7. Customers can book a ride immediately or schedule one for later. They can also buy a yearly subscription of 125 km or 250 km. One-time rides will cost Rs 34/km plus GST whereas rides booked using the subscription model will cost Rs 32/km plus GST.