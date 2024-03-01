Bengaluru cafe bomb blast: Case registered under UAPA and Explosive Substances Act

A statement issued by the city Police Commissioner's office said 10 people were injured in the blast.
The bomb exploded between 12.50 pm and 1 pm, and 10 people including hotel staff and customers were injured in the blast. However, there was no loss of life, it added.
In this regard, a case has been registered at HAL police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act.
Forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad have visited the spot and are investigating, it said.
