Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Campus protests erupt after dental student’s suicide

A third-year Oral Medicine and Radiology student, was found dead at her home in Headmaster Layout, Chandapura, on Thursday evening.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 22:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 22:23 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us