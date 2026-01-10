Bengaluru: Campus protests erupt after dental student’s suicide

<p>Bengaluru: Hundreds of students at a private dental college in southern Bengaluru protested on campus on Friday, demanding action against the faculty after a 22-year-old student allegedly died by suicide.</p>.<p>Yashaswini S, a third-year Oral Medicine and Radiology student, was found dead at her home in Headmaster Layout, Chandapura, on Thursday evening.</p>.Bengaluru cops charge doctor with killing wife using anaesthetic drug.<p>Her mother Parimala said Yashaswini faced sustained harassment at the college and was repeatedly denied opportunities to present seminars. She was not assigned radiology cases, which caused her mental distress.</p>.<p>Parimala further claimed that Yashaswini had taken leave on Wednesday due to eye pain. When she returned to college on Thursday, a lecturer allegedly humiliated her before other students by questioning her about the eye drops used, number of drops, and mockingly suggesting she had poured the entire bottle into her eyes. Upset, she went home and allegedly ended her life.</p>.<p>The family has demanded action against the principal and lecturer involved.</p>.<p>After her death, Yashaswini’s classmates and other students protested in front of the college and near the mortuary, demanding justice.</p>.<p>Holding her photograph and raising slogans like 'Justice for Yashaswini', the protesters accused the college management of creating a hostile environment for students.</p>.<p>Students also alleged that others in the Oral Medicine and Radiology Department faced similar harassment and demanded action against the teaching staff.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, the Surya City police have registered a case of unnatural death and will take further action based on evidence, an officer said.</p>