<p>Bengaluru: An unidentified suspect sent an email to the official email address of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh warning of bomb blasts at the airport and popular shopping malls in the city, officials said on Tuesday. </p><p>After a preliminary investigation, the threat has been declared a hoax, senior police officers told DH. According to the FIR, on November 30 at 11.53 am, compolbcp@ksp.gov.in received an email from mohitkumar.er989799@gmail.com.</p><p>“This is a warning from the Jaish-e-Mohammed White collar terror team, we targeted Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, Orion mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South mall, Mantri Square Mall, Lulu Mall for bomb blast at 7pm onwards. Thanks to our allah and our master mohit to serve better to our nation. +91 9368318077 call us if you want to pay and not let this happen (sic),” the email read, as per the FIR. </p><p>A case was registered on the same day at the Cyber Crime Police Station at the Bengaluru city police commissioner’s office on Infantry Road. </p><p>“An investigation is currently underway,” Raja Imam Kasim P, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime 2), Central Crime Branch (CCB), told DH.</p>