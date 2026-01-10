<p>Bengaluru: The Marathahalli police on Friday filed a detailed charge sheet before a Bengaluru court in the case in which a city-based surgeon is accused of murdering his wife using a powerful anaesthetic drug.</p>.<p>Police have charged Dr Mahendra Reddy G S, 31, with the murder of his wife, dermatologist Dr Kruthika M Reddy (29).</p>.Bengaluru: Thanisandra razing to help 'VIP land' access, say residents.<p>According to police sources, the charge sheet, running to nearly 4,000 pages, includes technical evidence, forensic reports and other material to prove that Reddy murdered his wife by injecting her with the controlled anaesthetic drug propofol.</p>.<p>The case came to light in October, nearly six months after Kruthika’s death. A forensic report detected traces of drugs in her organs, prompting the police to arrest Reddy, a gastro surgeon, on suspicion of murder.</p>.<p>In his complaint, Kruthika’s father alleged that Reddy injected her multiple times with the drug through an intravenous cannula on her leg when she had complained of gastric issues.</p>