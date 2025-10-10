Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru court orders inspection of jail facilities after actor Darshan alleges poor treatment

The court has asked the member secretary to visit the prison and ascertain whether the prison authorities have complied with the earlier order passed by the court to provide certain basic facilities.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 16:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 16:18 IST
Bengaluru newsDarshan Thoogudeepa

Follow us on :

Follow Us