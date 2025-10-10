<p>Bengaluru: A city court on Friday directed the member secretary of the Bengaluru City Legal Services Authority to inspect and submit a report on the basic facilities provided to actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa">Darshan</a>, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. The actor is in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara central prison.</p><p>The 57th Additional City Civil and Sessions court passed this order while partly allowing the application filed by the actor stating that despite the court order basic facilities are not being provided to him.</p>.Renukaswamy murder case | 'Can't walk freely in prison, got fungus on hands': Darshan's emotional appeal.<p>The court has asked the member secretary to visit the prison and ascertain whether the prison authorities have complied with the earlier order passed by the court to provide certain basic facilities. The court has asked the member secretary to submit the report on October 18.</p><p>In August, Darshan had filed an application seeking facilities stating that he was not being provided with a blanket to cope with the cold weather. </p><p>It was stated that he had undergone a surgery to his right hand wrist and is suffering from pain due to cold weather. The court had directed the prison authority to provide basic minimum amenities, as prescribed under the rules - ‘not more than that’, the court specified. The court had directed the Jail Authorities to treat the accused with minimum dignity as provided under the Constitution and also allow them to walk inside the Jail premises in accordance with law.</p><p>Darshan is in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara central prison in the Renukaswamy murder case. Renukaswamy, who was working in a medical shop in Chitradurga, was found dead in Kamakshipalya police station limits on June 9, 2024. Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda and others were arrested on June 11, 2024.</p>