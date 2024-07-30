Bengaluru: Crane breaks down at HSR Layout choking peak-hour traffic  

Bengaluru, DHNS: Peak-hour traffic on the service road between 5th Main Road and 14th Main Road in HSR Layout crawled early Tuesday morning after a crane broke down.

The crane, used in constructing Namma Metro's Blue Line (Outer Ring Road-Airport) by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), was occupying one lane of the two-lane service road typically used by BMTC buses (500 series) and private vehicles.

Vehicles moving from Ragigudda and Silk Board towards Iblur experienced significant slowdowns, especially between 8.30 am and 10 am.

Police attributed the disruption to a technical snag.