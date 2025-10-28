Menu
Bengaluru customs seize hydro ganja hidden in baggage

Acting on a tip-off, officials intercepted the traveller and found that his checked-in baggage had a false bottom on both sides.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 20:38 IST
Published 27 October 2025, 20:38 IST
