<p>Bengaluru: Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) seized 2.2 kg of hydroponic ganja from a passenger arriving from Bangkok on Monday.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, officials intercepted the traveller and found that his checked-in baggage had a false bottom on both sides. When pried open, the officials found four tightly sealed packets containing the contraband.</p>.Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 94 crore seized at Bengaluru airport.<p>An investigation is under way to trace the intended recipient of the seized drugs.</p>