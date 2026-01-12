Bengaluru: Dazzling headlights land 10,000 motorists in trouble

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has intensified their special drive against light pollution, with cases surging to 9,782 as of Sunday.</p>.<p>The drive, which began on January 7, recorded 1,843 new violations on Saturday night alone.</p>.<p>The crackdown targets unauthorised LED lights, high-intensity discharge lamps, and coloured flashlights that officials say are making roads hazardous after sunset.</p>.<p>The West Division remains the main hotspot, accounting for more than half the city's total with 4,994 bookings to date.</p>.GBA opens door to CSR funding for Bengaluru's infra projects.<p>From SUVs to autorickshaws, vehicles are being stopped for exceeding permissible wattage or using non-prescribed lighting. BTP data shows a growing trend of flashlights on private vehicles, often in red, blue or yellow, creating confusion on the roads.</p>.<p>For regular night-time commuters, the drive is vital.</p>.<p>"It is like being hit by a laser beam," says Rohan Das, a techie who commutes via the Outer Ring Road. "When an SUV with a high beam comes from the opposite side, I have to stop my bike because I cannot see the road for the next five seconds."</p>.<p>Other commuters reported being alarmed by deceptive lighting. One driver recalled stopping on a flyover after mistaking a private vehicle’s flashing LEDs for a police interceptor.</p>.<p>RTO officials clarify that any modification deviating from manufacturer specifications violates the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR). Specifically, AIS-130 (Automotive Industry Standard) regulates the approval of LED sources. </p>.<p>RTO safety standards show a significant difference between legal and illegal lighting.</p>.<p>Under AIS-130, a standard white LED headlight should operate between 4 and 12 watts, producing 725 lumens with an even, road-focused distribution. Many illegal modifications use 50 to 100 or more watts, generating thousands of lumens concentrated into a piercing, laser-like beam.</p>.<p>Law permits standard white or warm yellow headlights, but violators are increasingly using blue, red, or multi-colour flashing lights, which are prohibited for private use.</p>.<p>"Many aftermarket LED lights lack UV radiation control and normalised luminous intensity," a senior Transport Department official said. "When you jump from 12 watts to 100 watts, you are not just lighting the road; you are creating a blinding wall of light that leads to head-on collisions. Your vehicle's high beam can cause harm to another person's life. Use low beam at night."</p>.<p><strong>Enforcement on the spot</strong></p>.<p>Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy has directed all police stations to register cases and ensure on-the-spot removal of unauthorised fittings, dismantling LED bars, and flashers from vehicles, including bikes and commercial pick-ups.</p>