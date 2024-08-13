Bengaluru: 'Distracted' BMTC Volvo bus driver causes chain accident on airport flyover

Bengaluru: A rampaging BMTC Volvo bus caused a freak accident on the Ballari Road flyover in northern Bengaluru on Tuesday, injuring one person and damaging seven vehicles, officials said.
Traffic police have booked the bus driver for rash driving and endangering human life. A senior official from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conceded that the driver may have been negligent.
The Vayu Vajra bus (KA 57 F 1797) was on its way from the Kempegowda International Airport to HSR Layout when the driver failed to control it near the Esteem Mall in Kodigehalli around 9:25 am.
The bus first collided with a two-wheeler and a cab, triggering a pile-up. The two-wheeler was pushed into a motorcycle and a scooter, while the bus continued to push the cab, and swept into three more cars before coming to a stop.
Akash Patil, 27, the rider of the first two-wheeler, fractured his right leg but survived head injuries thanks to his full-face helmet. A car and a two-wheeler suffered significant damage but there were no other injuries, according to police.
Based on Patil's complaint, Hebbal traffic police registered a criminal case against the bus driver, Rajkumar S Mali, 45.
Police have impounded the bus driver's driving licence and subjected him to an alcohol test, which came back negative. When questioned about the cause of the accident, Mali told police he blacked out and was unaware of what was happening, a senior officer said.
The BMTC said it had suspended the driver and was investigating the circumstances of the accident to "thoroughly examine all factors".
G T Prabhakara Reddy, Chief Traffic Manager (Operations), BMTC, said the driver appeared to be at fault but added that his prior record was clean. "He has worked with the BMTC for 13 years and this was his first accident. Although he's mentally fit, we suspect he was tense and distracted at the time," Reddy told DH.
The official added that there were no technical issues with the bus and that all systems, including the accelerator, were functioning properly.
"There was heavy traffic on the flyover. Causing an accident during the busy hour is unacceptable," he added.
Published 13 August 2024, 07:24 IST