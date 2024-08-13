Bengaluru: 'Distracted' BMTC Volvo bus driver causes chain accident on airport flyover

Bengaluru: A rampaging BMTC Volvo bus caused a freak accident on the Ballari Road flyover in northern Bengaluru on Tuesday, injuring one person and damaging seven vehicles, officials said.

Traffic police have booked the bus driver for rash driving and endangering human life. A senior official from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conceded that the driver may have been negligent.

The Vayu Vajra bus (KA 57 F 1797) was on its way from the Kempegowda International Airport to HSR Layout when the driver failed to control it near the Esteem Mall in Kodigehalli around 9:25 am.

The bus first collided with a two-wheeler and a cab, triggering a pile-up. The two-wheeler was pushed into a motorcycle and a scooter, while the bus continued to push the cab, and swept into three more cars before coming to a stop.