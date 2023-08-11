Bengaluru: Event discusses 'NewGen Cities'

The Incubation and Consultancy Cell of the Department of English and Cultural Studies, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), in collaboration with Mandava Science Foundation and Byte Hub Consulting and Technology Solutions, recently held a one-day event on 'India’s NewGen Cities- Powering Progress with Self Sustainability'.
The discussion dealt with questions related to the philosophy of NewGen Cities, their benefits, the governance model for these, the financial implications, and various other pitfalls that could be avoided to favour the development of the nation by ensuring better opportunities for employable youth.