Bengaluru: Ex-Dy Commissioner of Excise sentenced to 3 years jail, fined Rs 1.34 crore

The Lokayukta police, upon investigation, confirmed that the accused possessed illegal assets worth Rs 1,22,00,310.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 14:00 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 14:00 IST
