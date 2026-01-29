<p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court has sentenced S Srinivasa Murthy, former Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Chikkaballapura District, to three years of simple imprisonment and fined him Rs 1,34,18,645 in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. </p><p>The Lokayukta police had submitted a chargesheet against the official after he was found to possess assets disproportionate to his known sources of income in his name and in the names of his family members during the check period from October 26, 1978, to September 25, 2014. </p><p>The Lokayukta police, upon investigation, confirmed that the accused possessed illegal assets worth Rs. 1,22,00,310. The disproportionate assets were discovered during a raid in 2014. </p>.Sandalwood actor Mayur Patel booked for drunk driving after serial accident in Bengaluru.<p>The accused official was charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. </p><p>Prakash Nayak, Judge, 77th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, Bengaluru City, who conducted the trial, found Murthy guilty and pronounced the sentence. The court also noted that in default of payment of the fine, an additional one year of simple imprisonment has been imposed.</p>