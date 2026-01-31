Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Four injured in multi-vehicle pile-up near Chandapura Bridge

The accident, which occurred around 7.30 am, left four people, including a child, with minor injuries.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 04:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 04:49 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us