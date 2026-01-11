Bengaluru gets light showers but minimum temperature rises

<p>Bengaluru: Some parts of Bengaluru received light rainfall late on Saturday afternoon, while the minimum temperature stayed slightly above normal.</p>.<p>According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), trace rainfall was recorded at its Bengaluru city, HAL airport and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) observatories.</p>.<p>Trace rainfall is defined as 0.01 cm to 0.49 cm.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, maximum and minimum temperatures have dipped at the city’s three main weather stations operated by the IMD.</p>.Bengaluru: Park timing curbs trigger public backlash.<p>KIA, in the city’s north, recorded a minimum temperature of 14.1°C at 8.30 am on Thursday, a 0.3°C drop from normal. Its maximum temperature was 23.7°C at 5.30 pm, down 3.9°C.</p>.<p>HAL airport, in the city’s east, recorded a minimum temperature of 16.7°C at 8.30 am and a maximum temperature of 24.4°C at 5.30 pm, an increase of 1.6°C and a drop of 2°C, respectively.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru city observatory, located in the centre, recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7°C at 5.30 pm and a minimum of 17.2°C at 8.30 am, a dip of 4.1°C and an increase of 1.2°C, respectively.</p>.<p>The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky, with fog or mist likely during early morning hours in some areas on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 26°C and 16°C, respectively.</p>.<p>Elsewhere in the state, cold wave conditions are forecast for Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Dharwad districts.</p>