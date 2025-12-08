<p>Bengaluru: A 68-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter consumed poison to end their lives after killing the woman's grandson. The incident took place on Monday morning in Sudduguntepalya. The family took the extreme step as they were unable to cope with their rising debt.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Madamma (68), her daughter Sudha (38) and grandson Mounish (14).</p><p>A senior police officer said that around 9am the family consumed poison inside their home in Tavarekere and their neighbors found them unconscious and immediately alerted the police.</p>.Vintage car rally unites all in fight against drugs in Bengaluru.<p>Sudha and her husband separated a few years ago. She stayed with her mother and son. The family previously ran a biryani shop and later shifted to a condiment business, both of which incurred losses. In recent years, Madamma and Sudha have been working as domestic workers in nearby houses while also selling milk. Police said they had taken loans from multiple sources and were under severe financial distress, the police said.</p><p>Sudduguntepalya police and SOCO personnel visited the spot and conducted spot mahazar. Police are searching the house for a death note or any other evidence to investigate further.</p>