Bengaluru: Grandmother, daughter die by suicide after poisoning 14-year-old boy over financial distress

A senior police officer said that around 9am the family consumed poison inside their home in Tavarekere and their neighbors found them unconscious and immediately alerted the police.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 10:05 IST
Published 08 December 2025, 10:05 IST
