<p>Bengaluru: The Deepavali edition of The Indian Artisans Haat (TIAH), featuring India's handlooms, handicrafts and artefacts, presented DH and Prajavani, is on at the Rangoli Metro Art Center, MG Road, until October 19. </p> <p>On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Congress leader M A Haris inaugurated the event and visited the stalls. Kannada actor Pooja Gandhi was also present. </p> <p>Shivakumar commended DH and Prajavani for bringing Indian art and indigenous products closer to the middle class. </p> <p>"From Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, you can find all kinds of textiles, new designs, carvings, dolls and artworks here. Our state's traditional crafts, dolls and saris are also represented. Bengaluru is not just about malls — the government has made provisions for exhibitions and sales like these along roadsides. Organisers should make good use of this opportunity, and people should visit such places, buy these products, and offer encouragement," he said. </p> <p>Gandhi said: "It's a beautiful concept. More such events should happen. The quality, artisanship and craftsmanship are immense and beautiful. We must promote them." </p> <p>Haris bought a few items during the visit. </p> <p>During the inauguration, specially abled children from the Chirantan Foundation captivated the audience with unique dance performances. </p> <p>According to TIAH co-founders Nagaraj Hundekar and Mohammed Ahmed Khan, the aim is to promote indigenous products and introduce traditional art forms to the younger generation. </p> <p>As one enters, wooden furniture and decor pieces such as clocks and vases made of sheesham wood with brass detailing from Uttar Pradesh, catch the eye. "You can buy anything from a Rs 20 wooden spoon to a full-set 'jhoola' for Rs 28,000," says a stall representative. </p> <p>Brackets, wall panels and statues made of neem wood from Tirupati are priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2 lakh, adds Sumantha, a stall representative. </p> <p>Ceramic kitchenware and home decor from Uttar Pradesh, Agra marble carvings, and Mirzapur rugs are other highlights. </p> <p>Pattachitra paintings from Odisha, Bhil art from Madhya Pradesh, sustainable products like decor made from wood scraps, and paper products crafted using elephant faeces, make for interesting finds. Nisha, at a stall showcasing stone-dust paintings from Haryana, says each piece takes about 15-20 days to complete. </p> <p>Handloom stalls featuring Ilkal saris from Karnataka, Bhagalpuri saris from Bihar, chikankari from Uttar Pradesh, Jamdani from West Bengal, and Ikkat from Telangana are other crowd favourites. Jewellery lovers can browse oxidised ornaments from West Bengal, Jaipur pearls and Lambani jewellery from Karnataka. </p> <p>The exhibition also includes live demonstrations of Punjabi and Rajasthani jutti-making, as well as a lac bangle-making stall. "I acted in RRR, in a scene with Jr NTR where he joins me in making bangles," Mohammed Saleem, who has a lac and glass bangle store, says proudly. </p> <p>Classical music and dance performances will be held on weekends. </p> <p>The Indian Artisans Haat – Deepavali Edition, until October 19, 10 am to 8 pm, Rangoli Metro Art Center, MG Road.</p>