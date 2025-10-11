Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Handlooms, handicrafts on display at MG Road's Rangoli Metro Art Center until Oct 19

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Congress leader M A Haris inaugurated the event and visited the stalls. Kannada actor Pooja Gandhi was also present.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 20:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 20:27 IST
Bengaluru newsHandloomArtexpo

Follow us on :

Follow Us