<p>Bengaluru: The traffic on the Hebbal flyover is expected to ease from Sunday as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has completed the work on the new loop and has opened it up for trial vehicular movement from Saturday night.</p><p>The new loop is expected to ease traffic congestion for commuters moving from the city's northern areas such as Yelahanka, Jakkur, and Sahakar Nagar towards the Mehkri circle. Passengers returning from the airport will also have a smoother drive.</p><p>While the new loop is expected to ease the congestion, many commuters have raised concerns about potential bottlenecks near Mehkri Circle due to the narrow turn towards Jayamahal Road.</p>