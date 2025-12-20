Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Hebbal flyover traffic likely to ease as new loop opens for trial vehicular movement

The new loop is expected to ease traffic congestion for commuters moving from the city’s northern areas such as Yelahanka, Jakkur, and Sahakar Nagar towards the Mehkri circle.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 15:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 15:39 IST
Bengaluru newstrafficHebbal Flyover

Follow us on :

Follow Us