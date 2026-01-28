Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru homes see 28% rise in power use in six years

In 2024-25, Bengaluru’s residents consumed close to 59% of the total power supplied to the city.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 21:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 21:44 IST
India NewsBengaluruElectricitypower

Follow us on :

Follow Us