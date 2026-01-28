<p>Bengaluru: A day after a drunken brawl ended in a car-ramming murder, Roshan Hegde, 37, told investigators the act was not intentional and that he panicked when Prashanth clung to his car window.</p>.<p>A senior Hebbagodi police officer said Hegde, who was being treated for injuries at a private hospital, was discharged and taken into custody for interrogation.</p>.<p>Hegde said his Tata Safari broke down near the cricket ground, and he called a mechanic to replace the battery. As he was about to leave, Prashanth alias Venu allegedly abused him over losing matches during the cricket tournament. Hegde claimed Prashanth, under the influence of alcohol, tried to assault him, prompting him to flee.</p>.<p>Prashanth reportedly climbed onto the car’s footboard, held the left-side window, and tried to hit Hegde and pull the gear lever. Hegde said he drove at around 50 kmph, panicked by Prashanth’s behaviour, and lost control.</p>.Bike-borne men rob jewellery shop in Bengaluru: Cops launch manhunt .<p>He said the narrow road, oncoming vehicles, and high-beam headlights impaired his visibility, causing the car to hit a tree and ram into a compound wall. He maintained he had no intention of killing Prashanth.</p>.<p>Hegde said he injured his face and cut his tongue when his head hit the steering wheel, but survived as the airbags were deployed.</p>.<p>Hegde, a native of Brahmavar in Udupi district, lives with his wife in Vignan Nagar and works at a private firm in Domlur.</p>.<p>After questioning, he was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is on, police said.</p>.<p>On Sunday evening, Prashanth M (33), a bodybuilder from Veerasandra, was killed after an argument with Hegde escalated into a chase.</p>.<p>The two men were drinking beer on open ground behind M5 Ecity Mall in Electronics City after a cricket tournament when a quarrel broke out, allegedly over a cigarette lighter.</p>.<p>Police initially received a call to the 112-emergency helpline reporting a road accident. However, preliminary investigations revealed the crash was intentional and amounted to murder. The incident was captured on the vehicle’s dash camera.</p>