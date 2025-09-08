Bengaluru: Job fair organised for senior citizens

<p>Bengaluru: The Nightingales Empowerment Foundation and Nightingales Medical Trust, in association with St Joseph's University and the Archdiocese of Bangalore, organised a job fair for senior citizens on Sunday. </p>.<p>The event was aimed at addressing financial insecurity among the growing elderly population, which is expected to double to 300 million by 2047. Currently, 75 per cent of India's 150 million senior citizens are financially dependent, and 89 per cent have no pension coverage. </p>.Senior citizen killed in suspected stray dog attack in Bengaluru.<p>The job fair featured 60 employers with over 630 vacancies in engineering, marketing, administration, accounts, supervisory roles, security and more. There were also over 500 opportunities for self-employment through insurance streams. Around 1,000 senior citizens participated, and 348 were shortlisted by employers, with 58 selected on the spot, the organisers said in a statement. </p>.<p>Data from Elders Helpline 1090, a joint project of the Bengaluru police and Nightingales Medical Trust, revealed a steep increase in complaints related to financial issues faced by senior citizens, from 10 per cent in 2023-24 to over 22 per cent in 2024-25. </p>.<p>Seniors looking for jobs may register on www.nightingalesjobs60plus. com. Employers may also get in touch with the trust to explore opportunities for senior citizens, the statement added. </p>