<p>Bengaluru: A knife-wielding man entered a paying guest facility in southeastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, touched a woman inappropriately and fled after robbing her, police officials said on Sunday.</p><p>The incident occurred on August 29. The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, was staying at the Laxmana Durga Ladies PG in BTM 1st stage.</p><p>According to the FIR registered on August 29 by the Sadduguntepalya police, between 3 am and 4 am, the woman felt someone had entered her room, but thought it was her roommate who had returned late from work. She was startled to see a man when she felt someone touch her legs and hands.</p><p>When she saw the man wielding the knife and protested, he allegedly threatened her to keep quiet and hit her a few times, the FIR noted. The man, who had locked another room from the outside, fled after stealing Rs 2,500 that was in the complainant's room.</p><p>CCTV footage accessed by <em>DH</em> showed the man, who covered his face with a handkerchief, attacking the woman who chased him out of her room. He then fled through the same staircase he used to enter the PG. The man was inside the room for nearly two minutes before being chased out, the CCTV footage showed. An investigation is under way, officials said. </p>