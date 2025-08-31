Menu
Bengaluru: Knife-wielding man enters PG, robs woman

The incident occurred on August 29. The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, was staying at the Laxmana Durga Ladies PG in BTM 1st stage.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 17:41 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 17:41 IST
