Bengaluru: Lawyer Jagadish Kumar arrested over social media hate speech

<p>Bengaluru: Controversial city lawyer KN Jagadish Kumar was arrested on Friday by the Kodigehalli police following a complaint of alleged caste abuse and making provocative statements on his Instagram handle.</p>.<p>The arrest comes three days after an FIR was registered against him under sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>The complaint, filed by Manjunath, an activist, alleged that Jagadish's remarks on Instagram were detrimental to communal harmony and specifically targeted the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe communities.</p>.<p><strong>Background </strong></p>.<p>Jagadish, known for his active and often contentious presence on social media, has frequently been embroiled in controversies.</p>.<p>The latest case stems from a video he posted on Instagram on August 11.</p>.<p>In the video, Jagadish is alleged to have made objectionable remarks about Basanagowda Patil Yatnal, MLA, Vijayapura assembly constituency.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, Jagadish stated in the video, "Yatnal has two sons. Let's get a daughter-in-law from a Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe for one son and let's get a daughter-in-law from the Muslim community for another son. We will all provide the funding. We will provide you with Rs 5 crore of funding, we will provide Rs 5 crore 100%. Let your family also be a beacon for the society, I will provide the funding myself."</p>.<p>The complainant further highlighted that Jagadish repeatedly used the phrase "marry Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe girls" in a derogatory manner.</p>.<p>Manjunath's complaint asserts that these statements were made in a way that aims to destroy the harmony between the Lingayat community (to which MLA Yatnal belongs) and the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe communities.</p>.<p>Furthermore, the complaint claims the remarks were designed to disrupt harmony between the people of Hindu and Muslim faiths, create hatred, and disturb peace in society, leading to social division.</p>.<p>The complainant stated that the use of such phrases has caused immense pain and discomfort to the entire Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe community, perceiving it as a derogatory portrayal of their girls.</p>.<p>The complaint also noted Jagadish's words "shock and discriminate against religious beliefs".</p>