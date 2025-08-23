Menu
Bengaluru: Lawyer Jagadish Kumar arrested over social media hate speech

The arrest comes three days after an FIR was registered against him under sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 21:57 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 21:57 IST
