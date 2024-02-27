Bengaluru likely to see KYC-less national common mobility cards in early March

The national common mobility card, which was launched in the city in late March last year, has since seen approximately 36,000 takers, Singh said. The card has registered lower-than-expected numbers despite several steps taken to propel its adoption. AGS launched an application to help customers complete their KYC process online, reducing the time taken to purchase the card on metro stations. The BMRCL, on the other hand, limited sale of the contactless smartcards to two time slots during the day - 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm, from August 21, 2023.

Currently, not more than 5 NCMCs are sold per day on the MG Road Metro Station, a BMRCL employee told DH. The number hasn’t seen significant change since its launch, the employee added. The Bangalore metro network currently serves around 7 lakh commuters per day across 66 stations.

Others complained about the non-acceptance of the card on city-buses, while many continue to be unaware of the provision. Singh said that AGS plans to partner with entities outside of the transport network after the card’s adoption reaches a certain benchmark, around May-June this year. Those under 35 years of age are expected to be the primary target for the card, he added.