<p>Bengaluru: A 32-year-old man from Hebbal was arrested for allegedly confining a school teacher in his house compound for over three hours during the ongoing socio-educational survey, commonly known as the caste census.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, Susheelamma, a teacher at a government primary school, was in Bhadrappa Layout near Hebbal carrying out survey duties. She visited the house of BR Sandeep, a tea stall owner, and met his mother, who was at home.</p>.<p>While taking her details, Susheelamma asked for the woman’s Aadhaar and other documents and requested the OTP.</p>.<p>As she was collecting the information, Sandeep returned home and began arguing with her for seeking the OTP from his mother. Despite showing her identity card, he did not believe Susheelamma. Sandeep allegedly snatched her ID card and locked the compound gate, trapping her inside.</p>.Caste census covers 1.22 crore households in Karnataka.<p>Despite her repeated pleas, he refused to let her out. After three hours, Susheelamma managed to contact her superiors, who rushed to the spot and urged Sandeep to release her.</p>.<p>He allegedly threatened to lock them up as well if they did not leave.</p>.<p>The officials then alerted the police, who arrived soon after and freed the teacher.</p>.<p>Following her complaint, the police booked Sandeep under sections 132 (using criminal force to deter a public servant from duty), 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>Did not want to give OTP</p>.<p>A police officer close to the investigation said Sandeep told them he was angry with the teacher for obtaining the OTP from his mother and did not wish to share family details for the survey.</p>