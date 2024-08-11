Bengaluru may have problems but we need political will to teach Kannada to children: Prakash Raj

"Usually when you start from theatre and you explore the world, then where you started becomes another horizon. It’s fun, exhilarating to be on stage again. I want to challenge myself and see if I am relevant as an actor," he said.

On the philosophy of Nirdigantha, he said: "The name Nirdigantha has come from Kuvempu’s ‘Vishwa Manavana Sandesha’. Revolution is to become universal. Nirdigantha is beyond boundaries and is about human values, there is no specific political ideology, just social harmony.”

On the political landscape in Karnataka and its differences with the rest of the state, he said: "Language is just a sound. What is the sound pregnant with? What matters is the knowledge and wisdom we carry.

"Language shouldn’t be used as a weapon to fight. We must preserve our identity by using language as a bridge. The reason I can now speak multiple languages is because of my Kannada roots. Bengaluru might be facing problems but we need political will to teach Kannada to young children. Language is not just about teaching grammar. The right content needs to reach the youth.